Get Your First Look at Jenny Han's Dreamy New Series The Summer I Turned Pretty

We can already tell The Summer I Turned Pretty is going to break our hearts.
Prime Video released the first look at the series on March 30, giving viewers a glimpse of the teen drama starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung and more. In the soft-hued photos, Lola is enjoying sunshine, sand and two handsome brothers by her side.
The show will follow Lola's character Belly as she turns 16 and grows into her once-awkward body. As Prime Video describes it: "The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."
The Summer I Turned Pretty is author Jenny Han's latest book to be adapted for television. Her beloved series To All The Boys I Loved Before was turned into the movie franchise of the same title, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.
In addition, to being a co-showrunner with Gabrielle Stanton on this series, Han is executive producing and showrunning the To All The Boys spinoff series XO Kitty. The Netflix show will focus on Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, as she experiences her first teen romance.
