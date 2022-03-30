The Wanted and More Honor Tom Parker After Singer's Death

James Shaw/Shutterstock

The band's announcement was quickly followed by an outpouring of love from fellow musicians, celebrities and fans alike who had come to know the star over his illustrious career. Read their responses below.

HRVY, who opened for the group on their latest tour, tweeted, "we all love you Tom Parker."

Maria Menounos: "So so sad. This disease is brutal . Rip tom. [prayer emoji] for his family."

Luke Friend: "I honestly don't know what to say really. My heart goes out to all the friends and family who were lucky enough to know this wonderful man. I'm gonna miss you dearly @TomParker his positive, inspiring energy could never be topped. Incredibly brave human being."

Martin Kemp: "Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten."

JJ Hamblett: "Just seen the news…I am speechless!!! Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man! Such a cruel, cruel world [crying emoji] RIP Tom.. you will be missed but never never forgotten."

Ryan Fletcher: "Devastating news about @TomParker what an outstanding amazing guy. Will miss you mate thank you for everything. Thoughts go out to @Being_Kelsey and the The wanted fam right now I don't even know what to say [broken heart emoji] RIP Tom [heart emoji]."

Adam Pitts: "@TomParker , One of the bravest, most inspirational people I have ever had the joy of knowing. Your attitude ever since your diagnosis has inspired people all around the world and you have raised so much money to help battle this horrible disease.

It was so amazing to see you back with the boys with the biggest smile on your face and I'm so glad Aurelia and Bodhi got to see their dad as the rockstar that he was. Sending so much love to Kelsea and all your family and loved ones.

This frame from on stage in Manchester just over 2 weeks ago says it all. This man was a legend. @TomParker [heart emoji]."

Blue: "The passing of Tom Parker has saddened us greatly. His fight was an inspiration and he changed the lives of everyone he came into contact with. Long may he be remembered for that. With love to all his family and close friends."

Cindy McCain: "My heart goes out to the family of Tom Parker. God bless!"

Derek Thomas: "I had the great honour of meeting and working with Tom Parker during his battle to fight his brain cancer. Tom turned his battle into a campaign to highlight the lack of effective treatment and support for brain tumour sufferers, which we will continue. My sympathy to his family."

Alice Fearn: "So young. So very sad. Be good to each other… we never know how long we've got do we [crying emoji] RIP #tomparker."