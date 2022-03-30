The Best Places to Buy Hype Sneakers Online

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In the market for some fresh new kicks?
Although sneakerhead culture has been around for decades, it feels like everyone and their mother is rocking hype sneakers nowadays. Whether we're at the grocery store, mall or local coffee shop, it's hard not to pass a pair of Air Jordan 1's or Nike Dunk Lows. But make no mistake, these shoes aren't necessarily easy to buy.
Devout sneakerheads know that copping a new pair of Air Jordan 1's or a limited-edition Nike Air Force 1 takes some strategy. These popular styles drop every few days at physical stores and online, but they almost always sell out immediately, forcing shoppers to hunt down a pair on a resell site. But thankfully, there are tons of reputable third-party sites that offer these new releases if you miss the drop.
If you don't want to wait in a physical line or wake up early for a new release, we rounded up 13 places you can score hype sneakers below.
Nike
Given some of the most popular hype sneakers are made by Nike, it would seem logical to buy directly from their site. However, like all hype drops, quantities are limited. While most of the new releases sell out immediately, you can shop thousands of other styles that are just as trendy. To make things easier, Nike has a SNKRS release calendar to help you plan your buy.
GOAT
Sneakerheads and hype beasts alike know and love GOAT. The e-commerce site has a vast selection of past and current sneakers, apparel and accessories that you can buy and sell. We love how GOAT verifies the products and will tell you the best price available from the start.
StockX
StockX verifies every single item, so you don't have to worry about getting scammed. According to the site's verification checklist, "We only allow deadstock on our marketplace. That means every item bought or sold must be brand new and never worn." In addition to sneakers, you can score rare apparel, electronics, collectibles, trading cards and accessories.
JD Sports
JD Sports has a convenient release calendar to help you keep track of upcoming drops from brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok and more. Plus, you can also find something great sale section!
Foot Locker
Foot Locker is a great place to get shoes for the whole family, especially your loved ones who are sneakerheads! You can browse upcoming hype releases here.
FarFetch
In addition to selling designer apparel and accessories, FarFetch has a unique selection of sneakers from Nike, Off-White, Balenciaga, Gucci and more trending brands.
Stadium Goods
Whether you're looking for Jordans, Yeezys or styles from Adidas and Off-White, Stadium Goods has all of those brands and more. They also offer exclusive women's styles, which is a must for those who want their kicks to stand out in a sea of black and white Low Dunks.
Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter is a one-stop shop for those who like the finer things in life. Shop designer apparel, accessories handbags and hype sneakers from brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, Off-White, Nike and many more.
Flight Club
Missed out on a Nike drop? Flight Club most likely has that new release you were saving up for. Among the many hype sneakers the retailer offers, you can find in-demand Dunk Lows, Air Jordans and Yeezy styles.
Sneakersnstuff
You can shop dozens of hype sneaker and apparel styles at Sneakersnstuff in addition to their own special collaborations with brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and more.
Nordstrom
Don't forget to check Nordstrom when looking for new kicks! On their sneaker release calendar, you can find information on the latest Air Jordan, Yeezy, Air Force 1 and limited-release Off-White x Nike drops.
Finish Line
If your whole family is obsessed with sneakers, Finish Line has thousands of styles for men, women and children. Keep track of their latest sneaker drops here!
Revolve
Although their drops aren't publicized and sell out quickly, you might be able to cop a pair of rare sneakers on Revolve if you check their site frequently!
