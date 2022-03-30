Wanda Sykes Shares the Apology She Received from Chris Rock After Will Smith Oscars 2022 Drama

Watch : Hollywood Turns on Will Smith: Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer & More

Wanda Sykes has received an apology—but not from Will Smith.



Just days after co-hosting the 2022 Oscars with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, the comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she revealed what an emotional Chris Rock said to her after the King Richard star slapped him.

Following the incident, Chris and Wanda both attended Gucci's 14th Annual "The Party" at the home of Guy Oseary.

"As soon as I walked up, the first thing he said to me was, ‘I am so sorry. It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina were doing such a good job. I'm so sorry this is going to be about this,'" Wanda told host Ellen DeGeneres. "That's who Chris is."

While she appreciated the apology, Wanda said she was more disappointed in Will and the fact that he was able to stay inside the Dolby Theatre after slapping a presenter.