Wanda Sykes Shares the Apology She Received from Chris Rock After Will Smith Oscars 2022 Drama

Wanda Sykes has received an apology—but not from Will Smith.
Just days after co-hosting the 2022 Oscars with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, the comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she revealed what an emotional Chris Rock said to her after the King Richard star slapped him.
Following the incident, Chris and Wanda both attended Gucci's 14th Annual "The Party" at the home of Guy Oseary.
"As soon as I walked up, the first thing he said to me was, ‘I am so sorry. It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina were doing such a good job. I'm so sorry this is going to be about this,'" Wanda told host Ellen DeGeneres. "That's who Chris is."
While she appreciated the apology, Wanda said she was more disappointed in Will and the fact that he was able to stay inside the Dolby Theatre after slapping a presenter.
"I just felt so awful for my friend Chris," she said. "It was sickening. I physically felt ill and I'm still a little traumatized by it. For [the Academy] to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award. I was like, ‘How gross is this?' This is just the wrong message."
Wanda continued, "You assault somebody, you get escorted out the building and that's it. But for them to let him continue, I thought it was gross. Plus, I wanted to be able to run out after he won and say, ‘Unfortunately Will couldn't be here tonight.'"
The Academy has since condemned Will's actions at the show and has started a formal review about the incident. Will also issued a public apology, calling his behavior "unacceptable and inexcusable."
But Wanda says she and her co-hosts also deserve an apology from the Best Actor winner after working for weeks to prepare a special show for audience members and viewers watching at home.
"I know he apologized to Chris but I believe we were the hosts," she said. "This is our house. We're inviting you in. We're going to take care of all of you tonight. Make sure you have a good time. Nobody has apologized to us. We worked really hard to put that show together. What the hell is this? It's just wrong."
