Gilt/E! 94% Off Deals: Shop This Limited Time Offer On These Self-Care Bestsellers

This article is in partnership with Gilt. The items featured were selected from a list provided by Gilt, and we think you'll like these deals. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Experienced shoppers know that Gilt is the best place to shop for unbeatable deals on everything from clothes to beauty products, to household essentials. There are so many great items to choose from, but you're in luck because E! has partnered with Gilt to give you a discount on the best of the best. There is a 94% discount on these top-selling products from Gilt.
If you're looking for a game-changing face cream, a two-in-one heated brush, an at-home exercise set, or some new jewelry, get your shop on because these deals are only available for a limited time and they may sell out before that. Here's everything you need to know about these incredibly popular, must-have products.
L'Core Paris Express Crystalline Lifting Diamond Cream
Take your self-care to the next level with the L'Core Paris Express Crystalline Lifting Diamond Cream. This luxurious facial cream is hydrating, illuminating, and great remedy for discoloration, according to the brand. Normally, you'd have to pay $750 for this, but you can get it for just $44.99 from Gilt. That's a 94% discount, which is way too good to pass up. Add this cream to your beauty routine and your skin will thank you... along with your bank account.
Rock Solid Portable Whole Body Vibration Machine & Resistance Bands
If your schedule doesn't align with typical gym hours or if you just prefer to work out at home, this bundle is a great addition to your fitness routine. This 11-piece kit comes with five resistance bands at different tensions, a door anchor, handles, leg straps, and a carrying case. There are so many different exercises you can do with this set. You will never get bored and it's easy to switch up your routine at a moment's notice.
Take this opportunity to revamp your fitness routine while there's a 91% discount.
Cortex Beauty 2-in-1 Volume Booster Blowout Brush
Don't we all love getting a blowout at the hair salon? Your hair looks good, you feel good, and it's something you would love to experience every day. If you've tried to give your hair a salon-level blowout, it is not the easiest task, until now. You need this 2-in-1 Volume Booster Blowout Brush in your life. Dry your hair, amp up the volume, create curled ends, reduce frizz, and smooth out your locks with this do-it-all hair tool. This is easy to use and it delivers an even heat distribution. Choose between black, pink, and lavender brushes.
This is way more convenient and much cheaper than getting blowouts on a regular basis, especially since it's on sale at a 84% discount.
Suzy Levian 14K 0.50 ct. tw. Diamond Eternity Ring
This best-selling diamond ring is a must-have for your jewelry collection. It's made from 14-karat gold with all-around diamond embellishments. This is beautiful on its own or you can stack it with other rings you already have. Choose from 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold options. Whether you're treating yourself or shopping for a gift, this is a can't-miss deal. This 86% discount is only available for a limited time!
If you're looking for more great deals, here are the best buys from the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale.