Game of Thrones Prequel Series House of the Dragon Finally Has a Premiere Date

Good news, Game of Thrones fans: House of the Dragon has finally gotten a premiere date.

Just when you thought the wait would drag-on forever, HBO announced that the GOT prequel series will premiere on August 21. As if we needed another reason to look forward to summer!

The series—which stars Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, respectively—is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, providing a history on House Targaryen.

First confirmed in 2019, the prequel will be well worth the wait, according to Martin. He previously shared on his personal blog that he was happy with the way production was going.

"I have seen rough cuts of a few of [the episodes], and I'm loving them," the author wrote in February. "Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the postproduction work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific."

The series also stars Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Eve Best.