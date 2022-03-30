Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Addresses Drug Use Allegations and More in Bombshell Interview

Shayne Jansen is ready to share his side of the story.
The Love Is Blind star joined Nick Viall on the Viall Files' March 30 episode to address the rumors that have emerged about him since season two's shocking reunion. The real estate agent has been accused of using drugs during filming and of hooking up with co-star Shaina Hurley after the show wrapped.
In addition to addressing the allegations (below), he said he wants to speak his piece because ex Natalie Lee has spoken hers but he insisted that this wasn't his attempt to smear her: "I want it to not go unnoticed that Natalie is a good person and what we went through was very dramatic for both of us. I just had a lot to get off my chest... I don't wish ill will on her and I don't wish her to get hate at all."
Following the podcast's release, Natalie spoke out on her Instagram Story, saying, "Right now I'm saddened and confused by his dishonesty on the podcast," she wrote. "I didn't think it would get to a point where I'd have to address this publicly, but blatantly lying about me on a podcast for whatever motive is where I draw the line."
Continue scrolling to read Shayne's own words on the drug allegations, his relationship with Natalie and who he is still friends with post-reunion.