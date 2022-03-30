Bridgerton Creator Confirms Wet & Wild Scene Was a Nod to Mr. Darcy

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

Move over, Mr. Darcy, there's a new Regency Era heartthrob in town.

During season two, episode 5 of Netflix's Bridgerton, a dripping wet Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, emerges from a lake in a white button-up shirt and yes, we're still swooning.

If the incredibly sexy scene looked familiar, it's no accident. In a recent interview, creator Chris Van Dusen revealed that the scene was a direct nod to one featuring Colin Firth's Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice.

In the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, Mr. Darcy goes for a swim in a Pemberley lake and later bumps into Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle).

"There are some images that have been burned into my brain for a very long time," Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly. "And those naturally came out onto the page when I was writing the show. I've definitely talked about my love for that 1995 BBC adaptation with Colin Firth emerging from the lake in his white shirt. That scene of Anthony going in relates to that. It's an Easter egg for fans of the genre."

Van Dusen shared a similar sentiment with E! News noting that he thinks "Anthony is a version of Mr. Darcy."