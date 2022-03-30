Here's Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Explosive Season 14 Trailer

Watch : Kandi Burruss Talks FAMILY DRAMA in "Kandi & The Gang"

Looks like the Georgia peaches are feeling the squeeze of fresh drama.



Our favorite Atlanta ladies are back in the explosive first trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, which premieres on Bravo May 1.



Original RHOA housewife Shereé Whitfield returns this season, while former sidekick Marlo Hampton is finally getting the upgrade she deserves, officially joining the Housewife ranks of returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Rounding out the season 14 cast is new Housewife and Olympic track-and-field star Sanya Richards-Ross, who already has a warning for her castmates.



"I'm a four-time Olympic gold-medalist, put some respect on my name," Sanya says in the trailer.



The first look promises tons of juicy drama and hilarious moments, from tropical trips and the return of Shereé's iconic fashion line She by Shereé, to experiments with some questionable "coochie incense."

And it wouldn't be an RHOA season without some OMG moments, as Kandi brings up a rumor about "sucking d--k in a locker room" at a children's birthday party, only to be scolded by a parent.