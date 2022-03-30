Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Ayahuasca Trip With Fiancée Megan Fox

Watch : See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's trip to Costa Rica was certainly one for the books.



During a March 29 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Mainstream Sellout rapper recalled being given extra psychedelic plant-based drugs on the first night of their recent "life-changing" ayahuasca trip.



"I remember walking up—there was a circle of about 20 people and you're in the forest or in the jungle you're dieting, you're not eating past 5 p.m. or drinking water or anything," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "And I was the last person to go up and take it, and I remember watching everybody go up and take theirs. They had one cup. They get to me, and the shaman says something to the translator and the translator goes, ‘Whew. She says you have a big shadow of darkness behind you. You need more.' And everyone in the circle was just looking when they gave me more of the cups because they all just did one. ...I took like, four."