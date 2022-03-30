John Stamos Shares Heartbreaking Final Text He Received From Taylor Hawkins Before Drummer's Death

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

John Stamos is looking back at one of his final conversations with Taylor Hawkins.

After news of the Foo Fighters star's death emerged over the weekend, the Full House actor took to Twitter to share a message he'd recently received from the drummer. "This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: 'Ya We've yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s--t together before we die,'" Stamos tweeted on March 26. "Wise words from my friend- put that s--t together! I'm so f--king sad. Another one gone too soon."

Stamos, who also lost his friend and co-star Bob Saget in January, later shared a throwback video of Hawkins in which the late musician pretended to be upset with the TV star for getting a Geico commercial in which Stamos flipped a knitting needle like a drumstick.

"Stamos is a good buddy of mine. He's a good guy. I really like him a lot. He's a great drummer and he's just a great dude, all that stuff," Hawkins said in the old clip. "But I'm a little upset with him actually, I gotta be honest with you, because I was supposed to do that Geico commercial….Originally that was mine but they decided to go with Stamos ‘cause he's better looking. But I'm the best stick flipper around. Sorry, Stamos….It goes me, Tommy Lee, Stamos."