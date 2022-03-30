Amy Schumer "Triggered and Traumatized" By "Disturbing" Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Incident

Will himself apologized to his nominees and the Academy for the slap during his acceptance speech after he won for Best Actor, but issued a public apology to Chris the following day.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Will wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on March 28. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada [Pinkett-Smith]'s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He continued, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."