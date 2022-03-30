Amy Schumer "Triggered and Traumatized" By "Disturbing" Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Incident

Just days after serving as co-host for the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer is addressing the fateful night.
In an Instagram post shared March 30, the 40-year-old comedian started with her message by joking that the "best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu." As for "what happened," Amy's reference is to the now infamous onstage altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith during the March 27 awards ceremony.
"But for real. Still triggered and traumatized," she continued. "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."
Amy added, "So much pain in @willsmith, anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my cohosts [Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes]. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."
The Life and Beth star's statement adds to the list of celebrities who have since spoken out about the incident.
Will himself apologized to his nominees and the Academy for the slap during his acceptance speech after he won for Best Actor, but issued a public apology to Chris the following day.
"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Will wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on March 28. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada [Pinkett-Smith]'s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."
He continued, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
Following the incident, the Academy stated that they are looking into possible consequences for Will due to his actions, per a statement obtained by E! News.
"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the March 28 statement declared. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."
As for March 30, Chris has not publicly addressed the debacle.
