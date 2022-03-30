RHONJ’s Jackie Mark Goldschneider Reflects on 18-Year Battle With Eating Disorder

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Mark Goldschneider is getting candid about her 18-year struggle with an eating disorder and her recovery process.
While the reality star has been open about the topic this season, she said that tonight's episode marks the beginning of her journey to healing.
She wrote in a March 29 Instagram post that her disorder "took over my mind, my body and my life."
Reflecting on her experience, Jackie said that the conceptions she had of herself prevented her from seeking help.
"18 years of dangerous habits, secretive behaviors and obsessive eating and exercise patterns that I was terrified to let go of, because I wrapped so much of my identity around being thin," she said. "I was ashamed of my behavior around food and scared that people wouldn't understand why or how I could do this to myself. I also didn't know how to get help, as a middle aged woman with 4 young children."
Jackie—who shares kids Jonas, Adin, Hudson and Alexis with husband Evan Goldschneider—continued by saying that many "struggle in silence" due to "shame" surrounding eating disorders. The TV personality explained that she wanted to be a source of representation for those who need it.
"In my darkest days, I desperately wanted to see someone who had suffered like I suffered, and who had successfly recovered and lived a happy life," Jackie wrote. "When I ultimately decided to acknowledge and recover from this, I wanted to be that person for as many other people as I could."
Toward the end of her message, Jackie told viewers that there should be no apprehension in asking for support.
"I'm grateful to Bravo for allowing me to break my silence so publicly," Jackie said, "so that people know there is no shame in having an eating disorder or in asking for help, and that help is available for anyone at any stage of life."
Users took to the comment section to show admiration and support for Jackie.
One user wrote, "This is beautiful, Jackie. You're a true warrior and such a beautiful example of strength. Proud to know you."
Another chimed in, "Brave of you to open up and I'm sure you will help so many people! More than you'll ever know. Sending you lots of love."
Find out more about her recovery process on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, airing on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)