Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Kanye West DROPPED From Grammys Lineup

We're happier than ever, because it's the biggest night in music.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are underway, with a pre-show streaming online before the main event airing live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Several familiar faces scored nominations in this year's categories—including Taylor Swift, Drake and Lil Nas X—but it's also sure to be a memorable night for some first-time nominees, including Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez.

"Freedom" artist Jon Batiste heads into the Grammy Awards ceremony with the most nominations (11!), while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow him with eight nods each. Thanks to her smash debut "drivers license," Rodrigo joins newly-crowned Oscar winner Billie Eilish in the roster with seven nominations each.

The red carpet is kicking off with plenty of daring looks, but that's only the start of the action-packed evening. Rodrigo, Eilish, Lil Nas X and Batiste will all be performing their hit songs during the show, which will also feature tributes to late composer Stephen Sondheim and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on March 25 at the age of 50.