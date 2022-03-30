Bridgerton Season 2 Isn't As Sexy: Here Are 17 Other Shows That'll Have You Burning for More

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

Bridgerton season two had less sex and more angst.

While that was surprising for fans of the intimate scenes featured in season one, it was entirely on purpose, according to creator Chris Van Dusen. In an interview with E! News, the TV producer defended that "waiting is just as sexy and just as steamy as, you know, getting there early."

"At the end of the day, it's a different story this season, and we're following new characters," he continued. "But our approach to the intimacy on the show, it remains very much the same, and we've used our intimate scenes to tell a story."

Season two leading lady Simone Ashley expressed a similar sentiment, telling E! News, "Patience is a virtue. And, when the fireworks do happen, it will be explosive and very much earned is what I'll say."

We aren't sure we agree, as we found ourselves thirsting for more intimate scenes between Simone's Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton. Feeling slightly unsatisfied by the lack of steam in season two, we began searching for content that would spice up our small screens.