Bridgerton Season 2 Isn't As Sexy: Here Are 17 Other Shows That'll Have You Burning for More

The sex in Bridgerton season two was seriously lacking! So here are 17 other shows that'll spice things up on your small screen.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 30, 2022 10:00 AMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

Bridgerton season two had less sex and more angst.

While that was surprising for fans of the intimate scenes featured in season one, it was entirely on purpose, according to creator Chris Van Dusen. In an interview with E! News, the TV producer defended that "waiting is just as sexy and just as steamy as, you know, getting there early."

"At the end of the day, it's a different story this season, and we're following new characters," he continued. "But our approach to the intimacy on the show, it remains very much the same, and we've used our intimate scenes to tell a story."

Season two leading lady Simone Ashley expressed a similar sentiment, telling E! News, "Patience is a virtue. And, when the fireworks do happen, it will be explosive and very much earned is what I'll say."

We aren't sure we agree, as we found ourselves thirsting for more intimate scenes between Simone's Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton. Feeling slightly unsatisfied by the lack of steam in season two, we began searching for content that would spice up our small screens.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Thankfully, we didn't have to search for long, as we found several series to fill the sexless void that Bridgerton season two caused. For our full list of TV's steamiest shows, scroll through the gallery below!

Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max
Minx

Minx follows ultra-feminist Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and porn king Doug (Jake Johnson) as they launch a female erotica magazine with the help of a housewife, a porn model and the occasional mafioso.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

HBO Max
Sex Lives of College Girls

Sex Lives of College Girls follows Pauline ChalametAmrit KaurReneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as four college roommates at Essex College, where they embark on adult relationships for the first time.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Hulu
Normal People

If you're looking for heartbreak, a coming-of-age story and steamy encounters, look no further! Normal People follows the romantic highs and lows of Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), who come from different backgrounds but can't seem to quit each other.

Where to watch it: Hulu

STARZ
Vida

In Vida, after their mother passes away, estranged sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) are forced to return to their old Los Angeles neighborhood. During this time, the sisters both rekindle relationships with past lovers, explore their dreams and look to the future. In addition to exploring themes about sexual identity and gentrification, Vida provides plenty of sexy scenes you won't want to miss.

Where to watch it: Starz

AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX
Sex/Life

It's safe to say that this show is NSFW! The title certainly gives it away that Sex/Life, starring Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos and Mike Vogel, has plenty of sexy scenes, but one moment seems to be the break out. We're, of course, talking about Adam going full frontal for a jaw-dropping shower scene.

And that's just one of the many steamy moments that you can expect from this drama.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Shutterstock
Sex and the City

The OG sexy show! Sex and the City follows sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her fabulous friends Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) as they experience life in New York City. Taking a humorous approach at sex, Sex and the City gave a modern look at dating in the '90s and '00s.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Merie W. Wallace/HBO
Insecure

Insecure may be one of the best comedies out there, but it also has its fair share of sexy moments. When we aren't laughing at the misadventures of leading lady Issa (co-creator Issa Rae), we are fanning ourselves off from the show's steamier scenes. We'll never forget the episode where Issa and Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) heat up a Ferris wheel ride with some S-E-X!

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
The L Word

The L Word, which ran between January 2004 and March 2009, is a fictionalized look at the lesbian and bisexual community in West Hollywood, Calif. Following a friend group—which includes Jennifer BealsKatherine MoennigLeisha Hailey and more—themes of fidelity, family and identity are explored. Oh, and there are several notable sex scenes too.

Where to watch it: Showtime (FYI, a spinoff, called The L Word: Generation Q, is also airing on Showtime.)

Starz!/Kobal/Shutterstock
Outlander

We are telling you this now: Do not watch Outlander with your parents. Yes, the historical drama has everything, including time travel, star-crossed romances, action and incredible fashion, but the steamy sex scenes are not something you want to experience sitting next to Mom or Dad. Warning aside, you shouldn't miss Claire Beauchamp Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a former WWII nurse who mysteriously ends up in 1743 Scotland, as she falls in love with handsome Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Where to watch it: Starz

Netflix
Elite

Elite may be one the sexiest shows out there. The Spanish teen drama has featured multiple threesomes, intimate first hookups and saucy sex dreams. Intrigued? Season five comes out in April.

Where to watch it: Netflix

SHOWTIME
Shameless

With a name like Shameless, you know you're in for a wild ride with this show. Following the chaotic lives of the Gallagher family in the South Side of Chicago, everything from alcoholism to teenage pregnancy to social class is explored. Of course, the show is also known for its wild sex scenes, which have featured BDSM, voyeuristic pleasure and more.

Where to watch it: Showtime and Netflix

HBO
True Blood

More than just a supernatural drama! True Blood follows the adventures of Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a half-fairy waitress with the ability to hear people's thoughts. Along the way, she falls for a 100-plus-year-old vampire, Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). If graveyard sex is your thing, than you'll definitely enjoy True Blood.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Steven Lippman/SHOWTIME
The Affair

As you may've guessed, The Affair explores how extramarital activities affect those involved and their loved ones. Starring Dominic WestRuth WilsonMaura Tierney and Joshua Jackson, the sexy drama ran for five seasons between 2014 and 2019.

Where to watch it: Showtime and Peacock

Ken Woroner/Starz!/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Girlfriend Experience

The Girlfriend Experience is an anthology drama series that follows the double lives of high-end escorts. Season one starred Riley Keough as law student Christine, who turned to sex work to help pay her bills. Along the way, Christine discovered corruption at her internship and a thrill for her escort work. It's safe to say that this is one of the steamiest shows out there.

Where to watch it: Starz

SHOWTIME
Californication

Sex, drugs and drinking were the chaotic themes at the heart of Californication, which ran for seven seasons between 2007 and 2014. David Duchovny played the series' hedonistic lead Hank Moody, who engaged in many sexy activities.

Where to watch it: Showtime

Hbo/Album/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press
Girls

The romantic and professional lives of 20-somethings in an NYC-based friend group is featured in HBO's hit, Girls. The series, which ran for six seasons between 2012 and 2017, was unafraid to show the unglamorous moments of post-college life. This meant lots of realistic sex scenes, nudity and more.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

ITV/Shutterstock
Secret Diary of a Call Girl

The title alone should've been a giveaway that this is a pretty steamy show. Secret Diary of a Call Girl, which starred Billie Piper during its four-season run, takes a closer look at the escort industry in London. The show was equal parts comedy and drama as it tackled a unique approach to sexual encounters.

Where to watch it: Tubi

Netflix
Bridgerton

Bridgerton isn't your everyday period piece. Based off Julia Quinn's romance book series, the historical drama follows an aristocratic family in the Regency era as they try to find love. Season one told the story of oldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who found an unexpected love match in reformed rake Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings. (Warning: A sex scene set to an orchestral version of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" will have you sweating.) Season two, starring Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, featured fewer sex scenes but more angst.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Jim Carrey Slams "Spineless" Hollywood for Will Smith Cheers at Oscars

2

Where Chris Rock Went After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message About Healing After Oscars Incident

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jim Carrey Slams "Spineless" Hollywood for Will Smith Cheers at Oscars

2

Where Chris Rock Went After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message About Healing After Oscars Incident

4

Willow Smith Posts About "Going Through a Lot" After Will Smith Slap

5

The Truth About Nicole Kidman's Viral Oscars Photo