Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant! Relive Her Love Story With Alec Baldwin as They Prepare for Baby No. 7

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

The Baldwin bunch is getting a new addition.



In case you missed the big news, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced on March 29 that they are expecting another baby this fall.



"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming," Hilaria wrote on Instagram. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."



The author also shared a video from the moment she told her six kids Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, 18-month-old Eduardo and 13-month-old Maria Lucia that she was expecting. "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives," she wrote. "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."

Ever since the couple exchanged vows in June 2012, both Alec and Hilaria have offered a glimpse into their busy family life. And while there have been some critics along the way, Hilaria has made it clear that she will share what she wants to share.