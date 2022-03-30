ASOS' 20% Off Everything Sale: 15 Amazing Deals on Tops, Dresses & More From Brands You Love

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In need of a serious mid-week pick me up? We've got just the thing you need. Asos is having a major sale where you can save up to 30% on must-have dresses, sandals, tops and more. Brands like Free People, Levi's, Miss Selfridge, Topshop and more, are included in their Very Important Picks sale section, so you're guaranteed to find some cute and trendy pieces you'll love.

But that's not even the best part. Asos is also offering additional savings on top of that! Right now, you can take an extra 20% off your entire purchase. All you have to do is enter the code AMAZING at checkout to receive your discount. According to Asos, it's "your sign to shop."

As if you need any more convincing, Asos also has a premium delivery offer where you can score unlimited free next-day delivery for one whole year. All it costs is $19. If you take advantage of their premium delivery service, you can get your purchases right away. There's just so much to love about Asos, so we wouldn't hesitate to shop.

We've rounded up some of our favorite styles and deals from their Very Important Picks sale. Check those out below.