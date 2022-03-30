The Voice Winner Jordan Smith on How American Song Contest Competition Is Different

Among the show's competitors are well-known artists such as Michael Bolton and Macy Gray, the latter of which Jordan faced off with on the recent episode. With up-and-comers going up against established artists, Jordan states it only adds to the dynamic of the show.



"I think it just proves that we're all proud of where we're from and we all owe who we are to so many different people, so many different places in our lives," he said. "I think it's really cool that those people have also come to be a part of that and expressing that."



With multiple studio albums under his belt, he's vying for the chance to collab with some of music's biggest names. But, his dream celebrity collaboration partner might now be who you'd expect.



"My dream collab would be Julie Andrews, 100 percent. I say it a lot, but that's like my number one dream," he shared.



Tune in American Song Contest Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.



(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)