Elliot Page's Character to Come Out as Transgender in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy

Elliot Page's character will come out as transgender in season three of The Umbrella Academy.

The actor, who came out personally in 2020, will play Viktor Hargreeves on the Netflix superhero drama, Page announced on Twitter on March 29. Alongside a new photo from season three, Page simply wrote, "Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

Netflix confirmed the character update, responding to Page's post with "Welcome to the family, Viktor—we're so happy you're here."

Page played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in seasons one and two. Viktor will use he/him/his pronouns, according to Variety.

A teaser for the show's third season, premiering June 22, still referred to Page's character as Vanya. It remains unclear how the show will handle Viktor's transition.

The third season will pick up where season two left off and feature the rise of the Sparrow Academy.