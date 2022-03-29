Willow Smith Shares Post About "Going Through a Lot" After Will Smith's Oscars Outburst

Willow Smith has broken her silence.
The 21-year-old daughter of Will Smith shared cryptic quote about kindness on her Instagram Stories two days after her dad slapped Chris Rock over a joke about her mom Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.
"You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," the March 29 post read.
The "Purge" singer is just the latest member of the Smith family to speak out on social media following the shocking incident that took place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jada posted on her own Instagram on March 29 with the message, "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it."
Willow's brother Jaden Smith took to Instagram on Oscars night after Will, 53, took home the Best Actor Award for his performance in King Richard, admitting his dad's acceptance speech made him cry. In another post that evening, the 23-year-old musician seemingly addressed Will's outburst, writing, "And That's How We Do It."
During the star-studded ceremony, Chris, while onstage as a presenter, poked fun at Jada's shaved head joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?."
While the 50-year-old actress—who struggles with alopecia—rolled her eyes, her husband of nearly 25 years was furious. Will got up onstage and slapped the 57-year-old comedian across the face before screaming twice, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."
Just hours later, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum seemingly put the drama behind him as he was seen celebrating his big win at the Vanity Fair after-party. Will posed with his entire family, including his oldest son Trey Smith, 29 (whose mom is Sheree Zampino) on the red carpet and headed inside, where he was "acting as if nothing happened," a source exclusively told E! News.
"He was in a good mood dancing and having fun," the eyewitness said. "He was chatting with his kids and laughing."
On March 28, Will expressed his contrition on Instagram, apologizing to Chris for his actions.
"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he wrote. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."
Will continued, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."