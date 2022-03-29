You Won't Believe How Many Hours of Bridgerton Season 2 People Have Already Streamed

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

Bridgerton is still a smashing success.

The second season of the lusty period drama set records during its first weekend on Netflix. The show, which premiered on March 25, amassed the most streaming hours of any English-language Netflix series in its first three days, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show was viewed a total of 193 million hours worldwide, the second-highest total of any Netflix show ever, trailing only part five of Spanish heist drama Money Heist in 2021.

No wonder it feels like everyone we know was speaking with a slight English accent this weekend.

The second season will quickly join the all-time Netflix top 10, and it's on track to surpassing 400 million hours of viewing by April 3. That's a lot of Jonathan Bailey googly eyes!

Squid Game remains the all-time No. 1 on the streaming service, with a total of 1.56 billion hours of viewing worldwide...and counting.