Foo Fighters Cancel Upcoming Concerts After Death of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters will be putting down their instruments for the foreseeable future.

The rock band shared in a statement on March 29 that they will be cancelling their upcoming tour performances and use the time to grieve the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the statement read. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The message—which was signed "With Love, Foo Fighters"—comes four days after Hawkins' death at age 50.

The band—Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee—was touring through South America at the time of Hawkins' death. Their journey through the continent ended prematurely at Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia.