Gavin Leatherwood Exits the Sex Lives of College Girls Ahead of Season 2

Gavin Leatherwood's tutoring days at Essex College are over.
The actor, who played Nico on Sex Lives of College Girls, revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Mindy Kaling's HBO Max comedy. In an interview with Us Weekly, Leatherwood confirmed that he's "not going to go back [and is] branching off and going in a different direction" with his career.
"It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely," he explained. "But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects, so that's the move."
So, what exactly is next for the TV heartthrob? Well, according to his Instagram, Leatherwood is now focusing on his music career. "I have a new song coming out on April 8," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum shared on his Instagram Story on March 28. "It's called 'Be My Lover.'"
Fans of Sex Lives of College Girls are sure to be upset by this update, as season one ended with Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) calling out Nico for sleeping with her even though he had a girlfriend. However, the season finale also featured Kimberly revealing that Nico's fraternity helped her cheat, so, perhaps Nico's absence will be written off as an expulsion? Only time will tell.
Sex Lives of College Girls was officially renewed for a second season back in December, but returning cast members were not confirmed at the time. Still, we're hopeful that on-screen roommates Chalamet, Amrit Kaur (Bela), Reneé Rapp (Leighton) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) are all enrolling for sophomore year.
