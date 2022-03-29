Serve Looks On and Off the Court With Lululemon's New Tennis Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Game, set, match!

Just in time for the warmer months, Lululemon dropped their first intentionally created tennis collection to help you play in style while you work on your backhand. Whether you're a Wimbledon hopeful or a beginner, the activewear brand's innovative designs will make you feel comfortable and in control during every set.

Inspired by Indian Wells in Palm Springs, the Spring '22 collection features bold-hued skirts, bras, shorts, t-shirts, dresses and accessories for men and women made with Lululemon's signature four-way stretch, sweat-wicking fabric. The new lineup also has pro tennis champion and Lululemon ambassador Leylah Fernandez's stamp of approval!

"When I'm on the tennis court, I don't want to think about anything that I'm wearing," Leylah explained. "I'm just there to play tennis, to have fun, and put on a show for the people. When I put on Lululemon, I feel confident and I'm ready to take on any challenge that's in front of me."

Ready to make the tennis court your runway? The collection is now available to shop at Lululemon. Scroll below to check out our favorite styles!