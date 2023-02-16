The Many Reasons Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

No one can come between Kelly Ripa and her thirst trap pics of husband Mark Consuelos.

Including their weirded-out daughter.

"That's disgusting," Lola Consuelos, now 21, chided her mom during a 2020 interview with People. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."

Which may be for the best, because her parents' decades-long relationship only seems to grow stronger—and hotter—with time. Especially as Mark joins the long-running morning show host for what she joked was "the contractual obligation phase of our relationship." The actor is set to take his place alongside her at the desk of the newly rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark now that Ryan Seacrest is making his exit after six successful seasons.

Even son Michael Consuelos, 25, has to admit there's a method to their madness.