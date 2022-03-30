RHONJ's Dolores Catania and Boyfriend Paul Connell Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch : Dolores Catania Talks Competing on "Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door"

Dolores Catania is one lucky lady.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was recently whisked away to Ireland by her Dublin-born boyfriend Paul Connell. The Bravo star is sharing intimate details about their romantic trip and revealing the big step they just took in their relationship

"He took me to Ireland for Valentine's Day and we stayed in a castle and drove all through Ireland," Dolores told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He showed me where he grew up, I met family, it was just amazing."

The RHONJ star said that Paul's mother previously visited the East Coast for several months and Dolores "got very close to his mom," but this was the first time meeting the rest of Paul's relatives.

"His whole family is still there, so I met his brothers and sister," she gushed. "It was really nice. It was like meeting a New Jersey family but in Ireland. They were so warm and welcoming and close."