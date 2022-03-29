Prepare to Fall In Love With Bravo's New Series Love Match Atlanta

Meet the cast and get a first look at Bravo's newest show, Love Match Atlanta, which goes inside the personal and professional lives of five of Atlanta's hottest matchmakers.

Allow Bravo to introduce you to your newest reality-TV obsession: Love Match Atlanta.

Premiering Sunday, May 8, the series gives a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of Atlanta's hottest matchmakers: Shae Primus, CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker; Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore, co-owners of the Matchmaking Duo; Joseph Dixon, CEO, founder and matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com; and Ming Clark, owner of Color Blind International. 

Viewers will watch each professional attempt to balance the drama in their own life with the hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship (and willing to pay top dollar to get it).

The competition is stiff, though. As Ming puts it in the below sneak peek, "Matchmaking is a small world and we all know each other, so you need to keep your singles close and your competition closer."

Consider Shae the competition, as she accuses Ming of "running an escort service" and being "a modern-day pimp" in the trailer.

There's plenty of additional drama to be seen between the frenemies, including Tana and Kelli facing off against Joseph.

Watch it all go down in the above trailer and keep scrolling to learn more about each cast member. 

Love Match Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 8, at 10 p.m. on Bravo. Beginning May 15, the one-hour show will move to its regular 9 p.m. time slot. Additionally, the series will stream on Peacock the day following its Bravo telecast. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo
Shae Primus: CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker 

A certified matchmaker who seeks to connect single, middle-class professionals looking for a partner, Shae requires her clients to meet with a trained psychologist to determine whether they're mentally ready for love and healthy enough to be a match for her discerning clientele. As much as everyone dreams of a fairytale, Shae always keeps it real. Recently single, this mother of two is just as determined to find love for herself as she is for others. 

Alex Martin/Bravo
Joseph Dixon: CEO/Founder & Matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com 

As a straight Black man in the matchmaking industry, Joseph is something of an Atlanta unicorn. He started his own "Real Black Love" dating app in 2013 and it quickly grew to have nearly 500,000 members. He met his girlfriend, Paris, through his dating app and she now serves as his business partner. He parlayed his success with the app and natural matchmaking abilities into a burgeoning in-person business with a success rate of over 75%. His clientele ranges from businessmen to creatives to athletes and it can cost up to $30,000 to be part of his Elite subscription. 

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo
Ming Clark: Owner of Color Blind International  

After having a horrible dating experience while making her way in the beauty industry, Ming switched careers and became a matchmaker herself. After only one year, she met a client who became her husband and their union helped conceptualize her vision to focus on interracial dating. Clients who are looking to meet someone outside of their social or cultural circle come to Ming if they can afford her pricey services that can cost up to $100,000. Her dates are usually high-adrenaline and experiential to give singles a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo
Tana Gilmore: Co-Owner of the Matchmaking Duo   

Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore have found major success for more than 12 years helping the most boss women in the country. With recruiters all over, Kelli and Tana not only dominate the scene in Hotlanta, but they are also one of the most sought-after matchmaking service for Black women in the U.S. They require clients in their program to take relationship coaching, image consulting and have a photo shoot. This thorough process takes about two months before clients are polished enough to go on their first date.    

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo
Kelli Fisher: Co-Owner of the Matchmaking Duo   

