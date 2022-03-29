Prepare to Fall In Love With Bravo's New Series Love Match Atlanta

Watch : John Mayer ROASTS Andy Cohen at HWOF Star Ceremony

Allow Bravo to introduce you to your newest reality-TV obsession: Love Match Atlanta.

Premiering Sunday, May 8, the series gives a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of Atlanta's hottest matchmakers: Shae Primus, CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker; Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore, co-owners of the Matchmaking Duo; Joseph Dixon, CEO, founder and matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com; and Ming Clark, owner of Color Blind International.

Viewers will watch each professional attempt to balance the drama in their own life with the hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship (and willing to pay top dollar to get it).

The competition is stiff, though. As Ming puts it in the below sneak peek, "Matchmaking is a small world and we all know each other, so you need to keep your singles close and your competition closer."

Consider Shae the competition, as she accuses Ming of "running an escort service" and being "a modern-day pimp" in the trailer.