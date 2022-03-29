Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Intimate Photos From the 2022 Oscars Are Award Worthy

The 2022 Academy Awards may be over, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continued to bring the heat with new behind-the-scenes photos from Hollywood's big night. See the pics below.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

All the small things truly make the Oscars a night to remember.
 
As fans continue to recover from all the fashion, history-making winners and surprises from the 2022 Academy Awards, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sharing new photos from their date night.
 
On March 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 rocker posted intimate pictures from inside the Dolby Theatre as they celebrated the best in cinema. "Life's good," Travis captioned his carousel of photos while holding hands with his fiancée.
 
As for Kourtney, she shared 10 behind-the-scene memories including shots from backstage before Travis performed. He joined Reba McEntire to deliver a rendition of "Somehow You Do," a Best Original Song nominee from the movie Four Good Days.
 
From the moment they arrived on the red carpet, Kourtney and Travis got fans talking with their PDA-filled entrance. Kourtney wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress while Travis sported an Armani double-breasted suit.

photos
Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

The fun continued after an outfit change and arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. 

For even more highlights from their 2022 Oscars experience, keep scrolling.

Instagram @kulikulikulik
Strut Your Stuff
Instagram @kulikulikulik
Dynamic Duo
Instagram @kulikulikulik
Night to Remember
Instagram @kulikulikulik
Backstage Pass
Instagram @kulikulikulik
Good Luck Kiss
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
After-Party Vibes
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Tongue Tied
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Feeling This Evening
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Posed to Perfection
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Passionate PDA
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
A Finishing Touch
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Look of Love

