Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Intimate Photos From the 2022 Oscars Are Award Worthy

All the small things truly make the Oscars a night to remember.
As fans continue to recover from all the fashion, history-making winners and surprises from the 2022 Academy Awards, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sharing new photos from their date night.
On March 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 rocker posted intimate pictures from inside the Dolby Theatre as they celebrated the best in cinema. "Life's good," Travis captioned his carousel of photos while holding hands with his fiancée.
As for Kourtney, she shared 10 behind-the-scene memories including shots from backstage before Travis performed. He joined Reba McEntire to deliver a rendition of "Somehow You Do," a Best Original Song nominee from the movie Four Good Days.
From the moment they arrived on the red carpet, Kourtney and Travis got fans talking with their PDA-filled entrance. Kourtney wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress while Travis sported an Armani double-breasted suit.
The fun continued after an outfit change and arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
