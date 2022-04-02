Inside the Love Lives of Bridgerton's Biggest Stars

From Phoebe Dynevor to Jonathan Bailey, find out whether your favorite Bridgerton star is taken or single.

By Cydney Contreras Apr 02, 2022 2:00 PM
In the absence of our own Lady Whistledown, we've taken it upon ourselves to do some digging into the romantic lives of Bridgerton stars.

To get all the details on the pretty people of the Ton, we've scoured social media and done a thorough search of their many interviews in which they shared details about their life behind the scenes. It turns out there's no need to hide behind flower arrangements or come up with a fake identity to learn more about your favorite stars—we've done it for you!

For season one stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, it was quite easy to learn their dating history. The actors, who played Daphne and Simon, have been photographed with significant others at public events. (Remember when Phoebe cozied up to Pete Davidson at a Wimbledon match last year?)

Season two leads Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey have yet to confirm or deny the existence of a significant other, making them the true diamonds of the season in our book. 

To find out everything there is to know about the stars' relationships—or lack thereof, keep scrolling!

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Phoebe Dynevor

Though she's now single, the season one leading lady used to date Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. The unlikely pair dated for nearly four months, with Wimbledon attendees spotting the actress and comedian cuddling during a match. But in August, a source told E! News the duo called it quits after realizing the relationship "wasn't sustainable being so far apart."

TheImageDirect.com
Regé-Jean Page

According to The Daily Mail, the season one star has been dating copywriter and part-time soccer player Emily Brown for some time. The two keep their relationship fairly private, though the writer has recently started joining him at red carpet events.

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Jonathan Bailey

Like Anthony, this actor likes to keep his private life to himself, which is why his relationship status is a mystery to fans. But Jonathan has good reason for keeping his love life a secret, as he previously told GQ that he was taught to not share that he's gay. "All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through," he explained. "So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight."

But he added, "I reached a point where I thought, F--k this, I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part." So keep an eye out for his dating profile!

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Simone Ashley

The Sex Education star shares very little about her private life and is seemingly single. That being said, she does enjoy a sunset walk on the beach—with her pup. The actress has an adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan

Though Nicola is seemingly single, there's no shortage of love in her life. She is best friends with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, who is also one of her biggest fans. Don't believe us? Just check out his adoring comments on her Instagram.  

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Luke Thompson

This star's love life remains a mystery, with his absence on social media obscuring even the tiniest hint to his relationship status. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Luke Newton

Does Luke's girlfriend Jade look familiar? If so, you've likely seen her sister, Amber Davies, on Love Island U.K. Amber won the 2017 season of the series with boyfriend Kem Cetinay, who she broke up with shortly after leaving the Villa.

Luke and Jade have dated for more than three years, with the West End actress writing on Instagram that she still feels "like the luckiest girl alive."

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Charithra Chandran

This diamond of the season is seemingly single and enjoys spending time with family and friends, including her Bridgerton co-stars.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Claudia Jessie

Though there have been rumors on fan pages that she's in a relationship, there's no solid evidence to suggest she's single or taken. 

