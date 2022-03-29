This How to Get Away with Murder Alum Is Heading to Grey's Anatomy

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Rome Flynn is moving from one part of Shondaland to another!

Flynn, who starred as Sam Keating's son Gabriel Maddox during seasons 4, 5 and 6 of Shonda Rhimes' How to Get Away With Murder is now heading to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Variety reports. The actor will grace our small screens on the March 31 episode as new recurring character Wendell Ndugu, the brother of Winston (Anthony Hill).

Wendell is "a typical younger sibling with a mischievous sense of humor," according to ABC's description. "He's hoping to impress Winston with his new sales-rep role at a medical technology company" at a time when the physician shortage at the hospital is entering a crisis phase, Variety reports.

When the casting news was first announced, fans of the 30-year-old actor were thrilled.

"Suddenly I'll be watching," one user said on Twitter. "ROME FLYNN IS JOINING GREYS ANATOMY THIS IS NOT A DRILL," another tweeted in excitement.