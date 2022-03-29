Mariska Hargitay Had This to Say About "Sexy" Law and Order Scene With Christopher Meloni

If this is what it looks like when Mariska Hargitay is playing a role normally, we can't imagine what it'd be like if she turned on the charm.
During a March 28 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Law & Order: SVU star and her longtime TV partner Christopher Meloni watched a seemingly innocent scene from a crossover episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. After the clip played, she turned to her co-star and said, "I didn't realize it was so sexy."
To this, Meloni had the perfect response: "You don't watch the show?" Badum-tss!
Dumbfounded, host Seth Meyer chimed in, "Did you not think you were acting it sexy?"
Apparently not! The star shrugged, to which Meyer declared, "Then you have a lot of inadvertent sexiness. I'm sorry to tell you!"
But she's not alone in her sex appeal—Meloni is a proud "zaddy," a title given to him by what he claims is a "worldwide organization."
And if you don't know what a "zaddy" is, Meloni gave this definition: "An elderly gentleman who kind of exudes a certain athleticism, maybe sex appeal."
It's no wonder Law & Order fans have always pushed for a Stabler-and-Benson relationship. The actors marveled over the many monikers—Chriska, Bensler and Marshmelon, to name a few—that viewers have dubbed the pair, with Hargitay saying, "The SVU fans, they're hard-core."
So hard-core, in fact, some have made the actress her very own dolls. To see the fruits of their labor, check out the video above!
