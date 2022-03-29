Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe Interviewed Each Other About Bachelor Nation Life—Here's What We Learned

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Answer BURNING Questions

Forget mixing business with pleasure, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have mastered the art of using their time on The Bachelor to restart their careers—even if that wasn't exactly the plan for one of them.

While Kaitlyn always had the intention of using her time as the franchise's lead in 2015 as a launch pad for her ever-expanding empire, including a hit podcast, a hair accessory company, her own wine label and becoming co-host of The Bachelorette, Jason didn't foresee giving up his established career as a corporate banker for when he signed up for Becca Kufrin's season. But after Kaitlyn made a confession about their sex life in a 2019 episode of Off the Vine, it changed his professional trajectory.

Known for her brash honesty and sharing confessions, Kaitlyn shared an intimate story that ended up making headlines, "which ended up having your boss ask if you should google yourself," the 36-year-old former Bachelorette recalled.

Basically it's never a good day when you're forced to have a conversation with your boss that includes the term "dry humping."