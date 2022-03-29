Meet the Couples Putting Their Relationship to The Test in The Ultimatum

Watch : Netflix's "Ultimatum," "Jersey Shore" Mash & "The Courtship"

How long is too long to wait for marriage? Well, if you asked the couples participating in The Ultimatum, they'd likely say two years.

Netflix—as in the brand behind Love Is Blind—introduced viewers to the stars of your new dating obsession on March 29. And interestingly enough, none of the couples have been together for more than three years.

Rae and Zay, as well as Lauren and Nate, are the only ones who have been going steady for two and a half years, with the rest clocking in at about 18 months.

Per the series description, the couples were chosen because they're "on the verge of marriage," but one partner isn't ready to take the leap just yet. And with time ticking away, an ultimatum has been issued: "In just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on."

In the trailer also released March 29, a tearful April tells Jake, "I love you to death but I just cannot wait any longer. That is why I'm giving this ultimatum."