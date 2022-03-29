Jesse Williams Asks for Child Support Payments to Be Reduced After Grey's Anatomy Exit

Watch : Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk "Grey's Anatomy" Romance

Jesse Williams wants a judge to take him out of a child support agreement that is "no longer reasonable."

In court documents obtained by E! News on March 29, the 41-year-old actor, who was ordered to pay the determined amount to his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee in 2019, has filed for modification, citing his recent change in income due to his departure from Grey's Anatomy. The former couple have two children, Sadie, 8 and Maceo, 6.



"I am requesting the Court reduce the child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income," Williams stated in the documents. "I appeared on the television show Grey's Anatomy ("Grey's"), which was the primary source of income for our family throughout the marriage and for me, post-separation. I am no longer on Grey's. My last appearance was in May 2021."

Williams, who announced his departure from the show last year after almost 12 seasons, tied the knot with Drake-Lee in 2012. The two separated five years later and finalized their divorce in October 2020, with both being awarded joint physical custody of the kids.