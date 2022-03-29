The Flash’s Ezra Miller Arrested and Charged With Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hawaii

The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident in a local bar. Read details from the police below.

Ezra Miller is facing legal trouble after a night out in Hawaii.
 
The Perks of Being a Wallflower star was arrested on early Monday, March 28 in Hawaii after being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. 
 
According to a police report obtained by E! News, South Hilo Patrol Officers responded to a call about a disorderly patron at a local bar on March 27. The Flash star, 29, allegedly became "agitated" when other people started singing karaoke at the bar. 
 
Police say Miller started "yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke," an action that has been labeled as a disorderly conduct offense. They later lunged at a man who was playing darts, which police say was a harassment offense.

The owner of the bar reportedly asked the Justice League star to "calm down" multiple times, but they did not, per the police report.

Miller was arrested on both offenses, however, they were later released after posting $500 bail.

E! News has reached out to Miller's team for comment but has not heard back yet. 

This isn't the first time Miller has made headlines in recent years. In April 2020, Miller was seen allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck in Reykjavik, Iceland in a video that surfaced online.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

In the video footage, Miller yelled at the woman, "Did you want to fight? Is that the deal?" while she moved her arms and walked toward him. They then appeared to grab her neck and push her up against an object that was behind her before other people intervened. Miller has not addressed this incident publicly.

According to NBC News, no one was arrested or taken into custody in connection with the alleged incident.

