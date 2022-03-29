Queen Elizabeth II Makes First Public Appearance in 5 Months at Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Nearly a year after Prince Philip's death, members of the royal family attended a Service of Thanksgiving to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth II is honoring the life and legacy of her husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday, March 29.

According to a press release shared by Buckingham Palace, the service paid tribute to Prince Philip's dedication to his family, nation and Commonwealth, as well as remembered his commitment to charitable organizations, the Armed Forces, conservation efforts and creation of opportunities for young people.  

The release also noted the service featured details that had been planned for Prince Philip's funeral, which was held about a week after he passed away at the age of 99 last April, but were not carried out due to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as elements that followed the wishes of the Queen, who is said to have "been actively involved" in the planning of the service. 

Queen Elizabeth II arrived by car in an emerald green hat and coat. The sighting marked the 95-year-old monarch's first public appearance in five months. While she has taken part in several virtual meetings and has attended engagements at her royal residences, she has not attended a public event in person outside of these walls since October, with Her Majesty spending a night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations" later that month and testing positive for COVID-19 in February.

The Queen wasn't the only member of the royal family in attendance. Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Viscount James Mountbatten-Windsor and the Duke of Kent were also among the relatives who were there. It was confirmed earlier this month that Prince Harry would not be attending the service.

See photos of the royal family at the special gathering below.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne & Prince Charles
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie
REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Queen Elizabeth II
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Peter Phillips & Daughters Savannah, Isla
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton

