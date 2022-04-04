2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Sofia Carson, Lil Nas X & More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

It's music's biggest night, but we're more interested in the stars who went home winners on the fashion front at the 2022 Grammys.

By Ashley Joy Parker Apr 04, 2022 12:16 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicCelebritiesChrissy TeigenSofia CarsonGrammysMegan Thee StallionLil Nas X
Watch: Kanye West DROPPED From Grammys Lineup

Awards season is ending on a fashion high note.

The 2022 Grammys kicked off April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, was originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles but the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony due to COVID-19 and eventually moved it to Sin City.

This year Jon Batiste received the most nominations with eleven, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber with eight nods each.

But before music's biggest stars could duke for the likes of Best Album, Song of the Year and more, all eyes were on the red carpet. Unlike the Oscars, which tend to bring out the most elegant of fashions, the Grammys red carpet is typically a wild mix of styles from sharp and chic to bold and sexy—and this year was no exception.

Sofia Carson glided down the carpet in a gorgeous green Valentino gown, while Megan Thee Stallion looked fierce in a curve-hugging, one-shoulder leopard number, featuring a dangerously-high high slit.

photos
Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Lil Nas X was also a standout serving up a wild pearl-encrusted Balmain ensemble.

So else nailed their look on music's biggest night? Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2022 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson

In Valentino.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

In Balmain.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
St. Vincent

In Gucci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dua Lipa

In Versace

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Halsey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Doja Cat

In Versace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler

In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jon Baptiste
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
SZA
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini

In Raisa Vanessa.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Vivienne Westwood.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Saweetie
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Avril Lavigne
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen

In Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Hilton
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

In Dundas.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Addison Rae

In Saint Laurent.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tinashe
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Brandi Carlile

In Boss.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billy Porter
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bella Harris
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlotte Lawrence
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge

In Nensi Dojaka.

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch E!'s 2022 Grammy Awards After Party show tonight, Sunday, April 3 at 11:30 p.m. for a full recap of music's biggest night.

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

3

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

5

Grammys 2022: Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Awards Show