Sofia Carson, Lil Nas X & More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

Awards season is ending on a fashion high note.

The 2022 Grammys kicked off April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, was originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles but the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony due to COVID-19 and eventually moved it to Sin City.

This year Jon Batiste received the most nominations with eleven, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber with eight nods each.

But before music's biggest stars could duke for the likes of Best Album, Song of the Year and more, all eyes were on the red carpet. Unlike the Oscars, which tend to bring out the most elegant of fashions, the Grammys red carpet is typically a wild mix of styles from sharp and chic to bold and sexy—and this year was no exception.

Sofia Carson glided down the carpet in a gorgeous green Valentino gown, while Megan Thee Stallion looked fierce in a curve-hugging, one-shoulder leopard number, featuring a dangerously-high high slit.