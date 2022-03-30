Breaking Down Beyoncé’s Grammy History

Watch : See Beyonce's Daughters Rumi & Blue Ivy in New Ivy Park Ad

Queen Bey continues to reign.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set to kick off April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and the Beehive is buzzing over a possible Beyoncé appearance.

The 40-year-old isn't up for any awards herself this year, but her husband, Jay-Z, who is nominated in three categories, including Album of the Year. With these honors, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper became the most nominated artist in Grammys history with 83 nods, surpassing Quincy Jones, with whom he was previously tied at 80.

While it may be Jay-Z's night, Beyoncé has become synonymous with music's biggest night. With a total of 28 awards and 79 nominations, the she is the most nominated woman and the most awarded singer in Grammys history.

Beyoncé was first nominated back in 2000 as a member of Destiny's Child for Best Rhythm & Blues Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal for the mega hit "Bills, Bills, Bills." Four years later, she dominated the Grammys as a solo artist after the release of her debut album Dangerously in Love, racking up six nominations and taking home the prize in all but one.