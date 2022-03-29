Exclusive

See All of Bre Tiesi's Stunning Maternity Photos as She Prepares to Welcome Baby With Nick Cannon

During an exclusive sit-down with E! News' Daily Pop, Bre Tiesi—who is expecting a baby boy with Nick Cannon—unveiled never-before-seen photos from her maternity shoot.

Watch: Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Bre Tiesi is bumpin' along!

In her first interview since announcing that she's expecting a baby with Nick Cannon, the 30-year-old model spoke to E! News' Daily Pop about her pregnancy journey and debuted all the pictures from her maternity shoot with photographer Josh Ryan. Styled by Sofia Popkova, the never-before-seen photo series featured Bre in two boldlooks that put her baby bump front and center.

In one set of shots, Bre evoked serious Old Hollywood vibes in a red Arega gown and lace gloves from Paola Estefania. She opted to go with the classics in her glam—rocking a red lip courtesy of makeup artist Evelyn Mcullough and a high ponytail styled by Lara Kay—but added a bit of edge to the mix by accessorizing with an Ash Grey padlock necklace.

For her second look, the mom-to-be posed in nothing in an elaborate jeweled choker designed by BaroQco. Um, did we just get our own Titanic moment here?

photos
A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

Bre first announced her pregnancy in January, after she and Nick, 41, threw a sex reveal party for their baby on the way in Malibu, Calif. She wrote in an Instagram post at the time, "My son. Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can't wait to meet you."

While this will be Bre's first child, Nick shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon with Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" Cannon and 1-year-old Powerful Queen Cannon with Brittany Bell and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon with Abby De La Rosa. The comedian's son Zen with Alyssa Scott tragically died from brain cancer in December.

Before Bre welcomes her baby with Nick, scroll on to see snaps from her maternity shoot.

Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Baring It All
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Lady in Red
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Au Naturel
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Model Behavior
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Mom to Be
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Baby Belly
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Stripped Down
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Bumpin' Along
