See All of Bre Tiesi's Stunning Maternity Photos as She Prepares to Welcome Baby With Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi is bumpin' along!

In her first interview since announcing that she's expecting a baby with Nick Cannon, the 30-year-old model spoke to E! News' Daily Pop about her pregnancy journey and debuted all the pictures from her maternity shoot with photographer Josh Ryan. Styled by Sofia Popkova, the never-before-seen photo series featured Bre in two boldlooks that put her baby bump front and center.

In one set of shots, Bre evoked serious Old Hollywood vibes in a red Arega gown and lace gloves from Paola Estefania. She opted to go with the classics in her glam—rocking a red lip courtesy of makeup artist Evelyn Mcullough and a high ponytail styled by Lara Kay—but added a bit of edge to the mix by accessorizing with an Ash Grey padlock necklace.

For her second look, the mom-to-be posed in nothing in an elaborate jeweled choker designed by BaroQco. Um, did we just get our own Titanic moment here?