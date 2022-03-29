See Which Grammy Winner and The Voice Winner Competed On American Song Contest

Watch : American Song Contest: Meet Semi-Finalist Hueston

The competition on American Song Contest is getting fierce.

Before this week's festivities could begin, last week's results were revealed. Representing Rhode Island, singer-songwriter Hueston received an automatic trip to the semi-finals by the juried panel last week, leaving three spots available from the batch of performers.

The remaining semi-finals spots were determined by a combined jury and fan vote.

AleXa, a K-pop artist from Oklahoma, and Christian Pagàn, a Latin pop singer from Puerto Rico, advanced after placing in both the jury and fan top four. The final spot went to Grammy winner Michael Bolton, who was saved by the fan vote. Never underestimate the Bolton groupies.

All four artists advance to the semi-finals, which begin April 25.

Among the highlights of the March 28 episode were performances by Grammy winner Macy Gray, representing Ohio, and former The Voice winner Jordan Smith, repping Kentucky.

Smith, winner of season nine of The Voice in 2015, sang "Sparrow," a song inspired by his faith. His performance ended with a pyro show while he was surrounded by a choir clad in all-white. Co-host Kelly Clarkson predicted it might have been enough to give Smith the automatic jury vote.