Scott Disick Hypes Up Khloe Kardashian After She Debuts Blunt Bob Hairstyle at Oscars Party

Khloe Kardashian's new bob is Scott Disick-approved.

Khloe debuted a blonde cropped hairstyle at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 27. Her short ‘do was complemented by her silver and diamond dress, designed by Celia Kritharioti.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her transformation on Instagram, revealing that she was inspired by the 1983 movie Scarface. She captioned the post, "Scarface Elvira Energy."

Khloe even caught the attention of her close friend, Lord Disick.

Scott commented on the post, writing, "Say hello to my little friend" alongside a heart emoji.

Scott's comment refers to the moment in the film when Al Pacino's character, Tony Montana, pulls out a gun on his attackers and says the famous line the Flip It Like Disick alum referenced. Meanwhile, Khloe's vibe imitates Elvira, a character in the film who later marries Tony.

The style was specifically inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's character in the Al Pacino film, Khloe's hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez said in a statement obtained by E! News.