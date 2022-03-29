Scott Disick Hypes Up Khloe Kardashian After She Debuts Blunt Bob Hairstyle at Oscars Party

Khloe Kardashian's new bob is Scott Disick-approved.
Khloe debuted a blonde cropped hairstyle at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 27. Her short ‘do was complemented by her silver and diamond dress, designed by Celia Kritharioti.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her transformation on Instagram, revealing that she was inspired by the 1983 movie Scarface. She captioned the post, "Scarface Elvira Energy."
Khloe even caught the attention of her close friend, Lord Disick.
Scott commented on the post, writing, "Say hello to my little friend" alongside a heart emoji.
Scott's comment refers to the moment in the film when Al Pacino's character, Tony Montana, pulls out a gun on his attackers and says the famous line the Flip It Like Disick alum referenced. Meanwhile, Khloe's vibe imitates Elvira, a character in the film who later marries Tony.
The style was specifically inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's character in the Al Pacino film, Khloe's hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez said in a statement obtained by E! News.
While fans may be obsessed with Khloe's new 'do, it sadly wasn't around for long. Her icy bob was actually a wig layered over Khloe's extensions using UNITE Hair products, César shared. She had already removed it and was back to her long locks the next day, posting footage of herself in the gym on March 28.
But, even though the hair had to go, her friendship with Scott is here to stay.
Scott is known to be Khloe's go-to hype man, always there to show support. When Khloe showed some family love by posting herself in a strapless onesie from Kim Kardashian's apparel line, SKIMS, Scott commented along a fire emoji, "Looking 2 fine."
The February IG post had fans remarking, "Love y'all friendship" and teasing, "You gotta chill."
And in December, Scott also showed support for another one of Khloe's hair transformations when she showed off her blonde trusses in a stunning, shoulder-length curl.
In true Scarface fashion, it seems that no matter her look, Scott always tells the truth.