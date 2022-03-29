Need a Bag for Work or Travel? Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale on Tote Bags Has Deals Starting at Just $14

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanks to Nordstrom Rack, we've been able to score amazing deals on designer brands, jeans, trendy spring styles and more. Now, they're holding a flash sale on something many of us could probably use right now — tote bags. Whether you're in the market for a new stylish work bag or a travel bag that can carry it all, Nordstrom Rack's Must-Have Bags Flash Sale has hundreds of items to choose from. Plus, they're all on sale for up to 76% off!
That means you can score some fab finds under $50 like this pretty pink Betsey Johnson tote bag that comes with a matching floral wristlet. It's perfect for spring, and it's on sale for just $40. This large Sam Edelman tote is also another great option if you're looking for a bag that can carry all the essentials and more. It's originally $100, but it's on sale today for just $36.
We've rounded up some of the best deals we found from Nordstrom Rack's Must-Have Bags Flash Sale. Check those out below.
Circus by Sam Edelman Malibu Tote Bag
This large stylish tote from Circus by Sam Edelman will carry all your everyday essentials and more. It comes in classic black and a fun blue swirl print, and right now it's on sale for just $36.
Betsey Johnson Lilly Wristlet Tote Bag
This tote bag from Betsey Johnson is just the pretty pink piece you need in your wardrobe this spring. It comes in rose quartz and foggy blue, and it even comes with a cute matching floral wristlet. For just $40, you're scoring an incredible deal.
Renata Corsi Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
This gorgeous leather tote bag by Renata Corsi was made to carry all the essentials while you're on the go. According to Nordstrom Rack reviews, this bag is beautiful, classy and a must-buy. One shopper even said they've gotten numerous questions over where they bought this purse. You can get this in navy or red.
Lucky Brand Dewi Leather Tote
The Dewi Leather Tote from Lucky Brand is made of soft leather and features a spacious interior, a slip pocket and a detachable zip pouch. It comes in brown and black, but the latter will score you the best deal.
American Leather Co. Spurs Convertible Leather Tote Bag
There's just something effortlessly cool about this convertible leather tote bag from American Leather Co. It's listed at nearly $300, but it's on sale right now for $140.
Calvin Klein Quilted Noa Tote
If you love the quilted look, this sophisticated quilted shell tote from Calvin Klein may be for you. It comes in three colors and it's on sale for over 50% off.
Rebecca Minkoff Washed Nylon Tote
Here's a spacious bag that will definitely allow you to carry it all. It featured leather straps and comes in bright acid pink and deep slate. It's originally $148, but it's on sale for $75 today.
Carla Ferreri Top Handle Leather Tote Bag
This super chic leather tote will make a beautiful addition to your wardrobe. It comes in four colors: blush (which is limited in stock), black, cognac and rose. It's originally $324, but it's on sale for $115.
Frye Gine Leather Tote Bag
This large leather bag from Frye is described as "top notch," "luxurious" and "beautiful" by Nordstrom Rack reviewers. It comes in three colors and it's on sale for $150.
Vince Camuto Kelsy Tote
This slouchy tote bag from Vince Camuto is spacious, versatile and a total classic. You can get this in black, sandstone or universal grey. Best part is, it's on sale for $125.
To the Market Shopper Recycled Tote
This cool printed tote will carry it all to the market and beyond. It's made of 100% recycled polyester and features six drop pockets and a laptop pocket that fits a 13-inch laptop.
Marc Jacobs Commuter Tote
This sophisticated tote from Marc Jacobs is a timeless piece you'll be wearing over and over again. It's originally $350, but you can score this today today $140. You can get this in black or olive.
Aimee Kestenberg Chelsea Tote Bag
According to Nordstrom Rack shoppers, this tote bag from Aimee Kestenberg is perfection. As one shopper wrote, it's their "happy" tote. "Aimee Kestenberg was not even on my radar until I stumbled on her tote bag. I have my favorite brands like most, but I'm happy I've found her line. I'm very pleased with the quality of the leather and how soft it feels. It's a clean design, chic, yet classy and understated. It has a lot of pockets which is a big plus for a tote and the lining is fun. Bottom line, I feel that it's money well spent on a quality tote bag and I'm getting a lot of bang for my buck!"
Hobo Avon Leather Tote
The Avon leather tote really makes the perfect work bag. It was designed to be spacious and features long shoulder straps for comfortable wear. You can choose to get this in black, brick red or titanium, among other colors. It's originally $288, but it's on sale now for $140.
American Leather Co. Shirley Top Zip Leather Tote
This sleek pipe trimmed leather tote bag is so versatile and perfect for year round use. It comes in stone and apricot, both of which, are really cute. Plus, it's on sale for $105.
Thacker Anya Leather Tote
This leather work tote features a roomy interior so you can fit everything you need for the day. There's also a lot of pockets so you can keep everything neat and organized. The style is very classy, and it's on sale for $90.
Looking for more great Nordstrom Rack deals? Check out these 21 under $50 deal on jeans.