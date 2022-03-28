Sam Asghari Shares New Details Behind Britney Spears and Donatella Versace's Surprise Reunion

Oops...Britney Spears and Donatella Versace are together again!
Over the weekend, fans were buzzing with excitement when the pop music superstar and world-famous fashion designer reunited alongside Britney's fiancé, Sam Asghari. Their group photo on social media got some followers speculating that wedding planning could be full steam ahead and Donatella could be working on Britney's dress.
While celebrating Oscar Sunday at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 28, Sam shared some insight into their strong friendship.
"Donatella is such an amazing person," he exclusively shared with E! News' Daily Pop. "The love for her that we have is very genuine. She's just an icon."
As for that special meeting, Sam said that Donatella brought over an album from more than 15 years ago, which featured memories of the designer and Britney in Italy. Sam called the unexpected moment "so genuine and beautiful to see."
As for whether or not Donatella stopped by for wedding planning, Sam is staying mum—but he did confirm that she'll be invited to the special day as preparations begin.
"I will be involved [with planning], but you got to let the ladies pick," Sam said. "It's not really my thing. I will be showing up in something similar to this."
During Sunday's event, which raised more than $8.6 million for the foundation's lifesaving work to end AIDS, Sam opted for a look from Versace. Before watching the awards show, the Hacks star said he was rooting for Best Picture Nominee Don't Look Up.
And although Sam was thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the best of cinema, he couldn't help but also gush over his fiancée after her conservatorship was terminated in November.
"I'm just proud of her in general," he said, "for her speaking out and for her being the strong woman that she is."