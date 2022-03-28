Oscars 2022

See Every Star On The Red Carpet Last Night
What's to Come for Bridgerton's Prequel Series? Lots More Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury

Last year Netflix announced that Bridgerton would be getting a prequel. Stars Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh spilled all the tea about the highly anticipated series. See what they had to say!

Watch: Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

This news is hot enough for Lady Whistledown's society papers!

Back in May 2021, Netflix announced that Bridgerton would be getting a prequel series centered on young Queen Charlotte. And now, in an E! News exclusive interview with Adjoa Andoh—who stars as Lady Danbury—and Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Rosheuvel, the pair revealed what we can expect from the upcoming series. Spoiler alert: it sounds like we have a lot to look forward to.

"I can tell you that it's an origin story," Rosheuvel shared. "So you will be seeing a younger Queen Charlotte, I will be in it. We have no film date or any kind of scripts or anything at the moment."

"These relationships are long lived between Lady Danbury, Lady Bridgerton and the queen," Andoh added. "That's what the prequel is going to talk about. It's Shonda Rhimes writing it, so it is going to be fabulous."

And we're not the only ones excited! 

"I'm really looking forward to what's going to come out," Rosheuvel said. "We're going to still be in the world of Bridgerton. We're not moving away from the world that we know and love Queen Charlotte to be in. I think that's really clever, because it kind of keeps us on the same track."

"I think it's really going to be interesting," she continued, "to see where she has come from and the things that have led her to her in the Bridgerton that we know and love."

Netflix

Don't mind us, we'll just be here eating our scones, sipping our tea and bingeing Bridgerton while we wait for this prequel. 

Season two of Bridgerton is now available on Netflix.

