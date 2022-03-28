What's to Come for Bridgerton's Prequel Series? Lots More Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

This news is hot enough for Lady Whistledown's society papers!

Back in May 2021, Netflix announced that Bridgerton would be getting a prequel series centered on young Queen Charlotte. And now, in an E! News exclusive interview with Adjoa Andoh—who stars as Lady Danbury—and Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Rosheuvel, the pair revealed what we can expect from the upcoming series. Spoiler alert: it sounds like we have a lot to look forward to.

"I can tell you that it's an origin story," Rosheuvel shared. "So you will be seeing a younger Queen Charlotte, I will be in it. We have no film date or any kind of scripts or anything at the moment."

"These relationships are long lived between Lady Danbury, Lady Bridgerton and the queen," Andoh added. "That's what the prequel is going to talk about. It's Shonda Rhimes writing it, so it is going to be fabulous."