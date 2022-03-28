Tinder Swindler’s Simon Leviev Makes Some Big Claims On Instagram Live

Simon Leviev, a.k.a. the Tinder Swindler, answered questions on Instagram Live and revealed all sorts of details about the Netflix documentary and his current life. Read and decide what you believe.

The Tinder Swindler is back—and he's sharing his side of the story.

Simon Leviev, the subject of the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, went live on Instagram on March 28 to answer all sorts of questions about the movie, his lifestyle, accusations against him and his future plans.

The question remains, however: Do we believe him?

The 31-year-old Leviev is the globe-trotting con man accused of coercing more than $10 million from women all around the world using the dating app Tinder. He would match with unsuspecting women on the app, get into relationships with them or befriend them, and then get money from them. Many of the victims that he manipulated—both emotionally and financially—were profiled in the documentary.

Leviev was arrested in Greece in 2019 after trying to use a fake passport. He was extradited back to his home country of Israel and sentenced to 15 months in prison after being convicted on four counts of fraud. He was released in May 2020 after serving only five months. 

The Tinder Swindler was released on Netflix in February 2022, bringing Leviev's story—and larger-than-life personality—to the mainstream. 

In the time since, Leviev has insisted that he never swindled anybody and says he even has a new girlfriend.

Leviev's Instagram Live video provided the greatest insight—if we can call it that—into his current situation and how the documentary has changed his life.

For all of the biggest reveals, scroll below.

Instagram
He Maintains His Innocence

Leviev insisted that he never swindled anybody and, thanks to The Tinder Swinder, he's rolling in cash.

"I did not swindle nobody," he argued. "I am making s--tloads of money every day thanks to Netflix...hell of a lot of money thanks to that."

We guess all publicity is good publicity?

Leviev said his enemies are on his tail and they are "crazy motherf--kers." When asked if he was concerned about going to jail, Leviev balked and said "maybe those girls will go to jail for defamation."

Instagram
Creative Projects in the Works

Leviev said he's working on his own documentary, which is in the final stages. He said it will tell his side of the story. "You won't believe what you're going to see," he said. He argued that if viewers thought The Tindler Swindler was jaw-dropping, "you have really no idea what's coming up…you're going to be shocked of your life seriously."

In addition, he said he's currently waiting on his U.S. visa—he currently lives in Tel Aviv—so he can record a song with French Montana, and maybe Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. "I have great things coming up very, very soon," he assured.

Instagram
Don't Look For Him on the Apps

Leviev insisted that he's no longer on Tinder. He said he hasn't been on the dating app since 2018 and any profile using his photo is fake, adding that is "nothing to do with me."

He said he filed a police report against all of the fake accounts.

Instagram
He Makes All of His Own Money

Despite the charges and claims against him, Leviev said he supports himself financially. He credits getting in on the ground floor of Bitcoin for much of it.

"This is how you make the money in places that people don't want to touch," he noted. "If I believe in it I'm going for it."

He even went so far as to flaunt his wealth, saying that his clothes and watches are worth thousands of dollars. "My security for a month cost more than they say what I took allegedly," he claimed. 

TORE KRISTIANSEN/VG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
He's Not Scared of Prison

Despite the fury of activity and allegations surrounding him, Leviev insisted he's not worried. "I'm not in prison and I'm not going to be in prison," he said bluntly.

He alleged that the police are actively "helping him" along the way and the women featured in The Tinder Swindler are "lame" and "got millions from Netflix." Leviev said over 100 million people watched the documentary, which seemed to make him very proud.

