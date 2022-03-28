Oscars 2022

See Every Star On The Red Carpet Last Night

See Zendaya, Kristen Stewart and More Celebs' Quick Changes from 2022 Oscars to Vanity Fair Party

Following the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the dazzling fashion continued over at the iconic Vanity Fairafter-party.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 28, 2022 10:25 PM
When one fabulous look just isn't enough.

The 2020 Oscars — which took place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles—brought out some seriously breathtaking fashions.

While Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain and Troy Kotsur walked away winners for their powerhouse performances, others made their mark on the red carpet. Nicole Kidman dazzled in a custom Armani Privé peplum gown, while Timothée Chalamet rocked a sexy, shirtless Louis Vuitton look that had everyone buzzing.

But the glitz and glamour didn't end after the final award of the night, when CODA was named Best Picture. Following the ceremony, Hollywood's biggest stars headed out to various after-parties, including the ultra-exclusive Vanity Fair Oscars party, where many of them showed up wearing a complete different designer look.

After walking the Oscars red carpet in a sparkling, abs-baring Valentino two-piece ensemble, Zendaya did a total style 180, arriving to the magazine's big bash in a sharp Sportmax power suit. Kristen Stewart also switched up her outfit, swapping her edgy Chanel shorts-suit for a romantic semi-sheer gown from the French fashion house.

photos
Keep scrolling to see the other celebs who made chic quick changes before the Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Zendaya
Shutterstock
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Shutterstock
Wanda Sykes
Shutterstock
Saniyya Sidney
Shutterstock
Emilia Jones
Shutterstock
Serena Williams
Shutterstock
Nicky Hilton
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Kourtney Kardsahian & Travis Barker
Shutterstock
Molly Sims
Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion
Shutterstock
Demi Singleton
Shutterstock
Chloe Bailey
Shutterstock
Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst
Shutterstock
Karamo
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Timothée Chalamet
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Maddie Ziegler
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Regina Hall
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Olivia Colman
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Venus Williams
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Marlee Matlin
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Jada Pinkett Smith
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Julianne Hough
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
Getty Images; Shutterstock
Lily James
Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross
Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain
photos
