Ozark Season Four Trailer Teases a Pivotal Character's Death

Watch : Why Laura Linney Signed on for Netflix's "Ozark"

It seems Marty and Wendy Byrde will not get their happily ever after.

The fourth and final season of Ozark is set to premiere April 29 on Netflix, marking the end of the Byrde's criminal enterprise. It's a moment that viewers have long dreaded, as there's no easy way out for the couple, played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. And now, the trailer released March 29 confirms fans' worst fears.

In the preview, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) continues to mourn the loss of her cousin Wyatt (Chris Tanahan) and decides to kill his murderer, Navarro drug lord Javi (Alfonso Herrera). When Marty warns her that his death would jeopardize "everything we've worked for," she replies, "Welcome to my f--king world."

A brief scene shows Ruth shooting the drug lord, setting off a chain of events that will likely end with even more death.

After three seasons of bloodshed and betrayals, the couple are left with few people to turn to in their time of need. Even Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), their former ally in the FBI, has turned her back on the Byrdes, telling Marty, "You're just another criminal to me now."