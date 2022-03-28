Why the Hosting Stakes Are Higher on The Ultimatum for Nick and Vanessa Lachey

We're not in the pods anymore...
And the pressure is on for Vanessa and Nick Lachey! The social experiment veterans are taking on a new hosting challenge: The Ultimatum. And in an E! News exclusive interview, the couple revealed why there was a "massive difference" between hosting The Ultimatum and Love Is Blind.
"It's gonna sound weird," Nick said about the new social experiment series, "but the stakes almost feel a little higher in Ultimatum because these are people who have been together for a period of time."
The Ultimatum follows six different couples that are on the verge of marriage. The catch? One partner is ready to get married, the other, well, isn't. An ultimatum is issued and in just over eight weeks, the couples must either commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each person will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.
Sounds intense, right? Well, Nick couldn't agree with us more.
"The emotional anxiety in the room was like palpable, like you could feel it, it was an emotional roller coaster," Nick continued, "and we were on it."
But Vanessa and Nick weren't the only ones nervous, the couples were too—and for good reason.
"They're confronting whether or not to end that relationship or to take it to the next level. I think the emotions were a lot higher," Nick explained. "Everyone on Love Is Blind is so excited. They're all there for the same reason: They want to find love. So it was a different dynamic."
Vanessa shared that, as a couple, they were also a lot "more vulnerable" with this cast.
"We were more open with them," Vanessa said. "There were multiple dinners where we sat down and had a glass of wine with them and were just talking about the process and what we've experienced in our lives."
But hosting The Ultimatum isn't the only challenge these love birds are tackling. In fact, the pair will face off in a Slider Sunday Showdown on March 31 sponsored by King's Hawaiian. The couple will put their skills to the test in a slider cook off and King's Hawaiian will donate $25,000 to a charity of the winner's choice.
